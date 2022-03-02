Romelu Lukaku edges Chelsea past Luton as Blues get set for a new era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romelu Lukaku edges Chelsea past Luton as Blues get set for a new era

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 9:34 pm
Romelu Lukaku slides in Chelsea’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Romelu Lukaku slides in Chelsea's winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea capped another seismic day in the Stamford Bridge club’s history by narrowly avoiding an FA Cup shock, edging past Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Romelu Lukaku tapped home Timo Werner’s cross late on to thwart the Hatters’ dreams of a first quarter-final since 1994, on the day when Roman Abramovich signalled the impending end of his Blues reign.

Werner scored and made both Chelsea’s other goals on a solid night for the Germany forward, with Saul Niguez also clipping home.

But any notions of a nice and easy night were scotched as soon as the unchallenged Reece Burke thumped in a second-minute header for the second-tier hosts.

Harry Cornick’s collected finish put Luton 2-1 up at half-time and dreaming of a major upset over last season’s beaten FA Cup finalists.

But Chelsea’s extra power and nous eventually applied enough of a squeeze to subdue the Hatters.

And so Chelsea step into the sixth round, with eyes still firmly on another final having lost Sunday’s Carabao Cup showpiece to Liverpool on penalties.

Luton put up a good fight
Luton put up a good fight (Nick Potts/PA)

As kick-off fast approached at Luton, Abramovich confirmed he will sell Chelsea after almost 20 years as owner.

Any uncertainty off the field most definitely permeated on to the pitch, as the Blues laboured under nine changes from Sunday and a new system to accommodate those fresh legs.

The makeshift Chelsea team looked distracted and disjointed from the off.

And Luton made them pay almost immediately.

Defender Burke headed home under little pressure from a corner where Chelsea’s marking left plenty to be desired.

The Blues were facing an uphill struggle, with a venomous home crowd ready to twist the knife at every opportunity as a group of unfamiliar visiting players grappled with the set-up.

Luton goalkeeper Jed Steer suffered a nasty-looking knee injury next, falling awkwardly on the turf under no contact from anyone else.

The Aston Villa loanee was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment, bringing youngster Harry Isted into the fray.

Saul clipped Chelsea level with the Blues’ first tangible attack, cantering on to strike home after Mason Mount had set Werner off and running.

The Spain midfielder then had a fine chance to put Chelsea into the lead, but this time could not beat the advancing Isted who tapped around the post.

Saul’s equaliser should have seen Chelsea settle, but just when the visitors expected to take control Luton struck again.

Cornick raced clear of the Chelsea cover and coolly slotted past Kepa, who delayed coming off his line just enough to hand the Luton striker the angle for the finish.

Luton continued to press but were eventually undone as Chelsea emptied their talented bench.

Christian Pulisic and Reece James offered impetus and initiative, and Werner profited first when slotting past the onrushing Isted.

Werner then turned provider again, cutting in off the right before drilling a low ball across the face of goal, allowing Lukaku to prod home and settle the tie.

