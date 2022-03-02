Cup specialist Takumi Minamino stars again as Liverpool beat Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cup specialist Takumi Minamino stars again as Liverpool beat Norwich

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 10:17 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 10:24 pm
Takumi Minamino scored twice for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cup specialist Takumi Minamino kept Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple on track with both goals in a 2-1 win over Norwich as Jurgen Klopp reached his first FA Cup quarter-final.

The Japan international has made the majority of his starts in knockout competitions and in a team registering 10 changes from the one which won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday his was an influential one.

Minamino now has seven goals and one assist in eight cup games this season and since the start of 2020 the 27-year-old has scored more than twice as many goals in domestic cup competitions (nine) than any other Liverpool player.

Lukas Rupp’s goal 14 minutes from time gave the visitors a lifeline but even a second-string Liverpool team were too experienced to succumb to late pressure as they booked their place in the sixth round for the first time since 2015.

Despite playing a significant role in his side reaching the League Cup final, Minamino did not even get on at Wembley but he used that disappointment to his advantage by seizing his opportunity against the Canaries.

He was a threat all night cutting in off the right and he instigated the moves which ultimately led to both his goals extending Liverpool’s winning run to 11 matches, their best since August 2007.

After Curtis Jones was only inches away from reproducing a carbon copy of his FA Cup winner here against Everton in January 2020 and Teemu Pukki fired a shot wide of the far post, Minamino stepped up.

He started the 27th-minute attack on the right wing and when the ball was transferred to the left Kostas Tsimikas crossed to Divock Origi, another cup specialist, whose close control allowed him to tee up Minamino who had continued his run to the far post.

Liverpool celebrate
Liverpool got the job done (Peter Byrne/PA)

It was the 750th goal scored in Klopp’s 360th game.

He doubled his tally 11 minutes later when his drive in-field led to Liverpool, whose players signed and donated their match-worn shirts in support of the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, winning a corner.

Tsimikas’ delivery was flicked on by Norwich defender Ben Gibson and Minamino lashed home an angled shot off the inside of the post.

Half-time substitute Josh Sargent missed two good chances, shooting wide of the far post and then heading hopelessly off target, either side of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hitting the outside of Tim Krul’s right-hand upright.

Lukas Rupp scores
Lukas Rupp pulled a goal back for Norwich (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Premier League’s bottom side had made seven changes to their starting line-up and head coach Dean Smith made one final throw of the dice with the 61st-minute triple substitution of Billy Gilmour, Kieran Dowell and Jonathan Rowe.

Norwich, who have greater concerns over their league position than a cup exit, looked like spending the final 20 minutes chasing the ball as Liverpool kept possession until Rupp whipped home a low shot past an unsighted Alisson Becker.

Klopp’s response was to send on Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to increase their threat level and although Rowe forced Alisson into a good one-handed save late on, the hosts had enough know-how to see out the game.

