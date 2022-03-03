Jurgen Klopp backs fringe players for staying at Liverpool and bolstering squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp backs fringe players for staying at Liverpool and bolstering squad

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 9:04 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes fringe players have made the right decision to stay to help the challenge for trophies rather than leaving for more game time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his fringe players have made the right choice in staying at the club to bolster the squad in their quest for trophies rather than seeking more playing time elsewhere.

Takumi Minamino, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Norwich which secured Klopp’s first FA Cup quarter-final, is a prime example of what his manager was alluding to.

The Japan international, who a year after arriving from RB Salzburg for a bargain £7.25million in January 2020 moved to Southampton on loan, was attracting interest from Monaco and Leeds in the January transfer window.

There was never any great desire to sell the 27-year-old, nor was the player pushing for a move, and after playing a significant role in helping guide the club to their first League Cup win in a decade at the weekend Minamino was at it again against the Canaries in another cup competition.

“For me, to be a player of Liverpool FC is actually the best place you can be,” said Klopp, who made 10 changes from their Wembley final win over Chelsea which gave the likes of Minamino, Joe Gomez, Divock Origi, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rare starts.

“But it means you have to deal with situations you would not have to deal with maybe somewhere else because there you play all the time.

“But then you have no chance to play a final maybe, or more finals maybe, maybe it’s not so easy or you have no chance to win silverware.

Jurgen Klopp praised Curtis Jones for playing ‘an exceptional game’ against Norwich (Peter Byrne/PA)

“That’s the decision the players have to make. But the door is always open (at Anfield) because you will get your chances and then you have to deliver and then you are part of it.”

The depth of Liverpool’s squad, arguably the strongest in a generation, meant that even though players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were given the night off, their replacements in a second-string team still had too much quality for fellow Premier League opposition.

Midfielder Curtis Jones, who did not even make the bench for the Carabao Cup final, impressed in the first half against Norwich before being taken off as a precaution against injury while Tsimikas, back-up to Robertson, had a hand in both goals to keep their quest for an unlikely quadruple on track.

“That’s the reason we are in the situation we are in, that we have this kind of mentality and character in the squad,” added Klopp.

Takumi Minamino scored both goals in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Norwich (Peter Byrne/PA)

“A good example is Curtis Jones, who played an exceptional game; Joe Gomez, we don’t have to discuss his quality and he showed it again.

“That’s exactly what we need to be successful in the long term. Nobody knows what will happen this year, but in the long term we need this kind of quality.

“The boys have to be ready. They don’t fight each other for a position but they have to fight to be their best version and then they have a good chance to be in the line-up for the weekend – but no guarantee.

“That means you have to do it again and again and again until you get that opportunity and then you have to show up. That’s what the boys did.”

