Paralympics U-turn sees Russians banned from Beijing as F1 reverses out of deal

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympics after a U-turn from the International Paralympic Committee, while Formula One is pulling out of Russia entirely.

This year’s Russian Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi on September 25, was dropped from the calendar last week, but F1’s contract with its Russia promoter has now been cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.

The IPC has been forced into a swift reversal of its policy after the announcement on Wednesday that athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete under a neutral flag was met by criticism and the threat of a boycott.

The organisation has acknowledged the decision could open it up to a legal challenge – and Russia has indicated it is considering such action – but felt the strength of opinion on the matter left it with no alternative. With the Games due to start on Friday, a mass boycott at such a late hour could have made the even unviable.

In a statement on Thursday morning, IPC president Andrew Parsons said: “In taking our decision yesterday, we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today.

“However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games. Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing.”

Parsons said 83 athletes would now be unable to compete, but the decision was taken because of the threat of widespread withdrawals from other countries as well as concerns about safety.

The situation in the athletes village, Parsons said, had “become untenable”.

IPC president Andrew Parsons apologised to athletes from the two countries (Thomas Lovelock for OIS)

He said: “In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that, if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

“Multiple NPCs (National Paralympic Committees), some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.

“Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable.”

At a press conference, Parsons addressed the situation in the village, saying: “We don’t have reports of any specific incidents of aggression or anything like it but the mood in the village, athletes expressing their opinions against the decision we took yesterday, it was becoming a very volatile environment.”

The Russian Paralympic Committee has condemned the IPC’s decision as “illegal” and suggested formal action could follow.

A statement read: “The Russian Paralympic Committee believes that the International Paralympic Committee’s decision of March 3, 2022 is completely unfounded, as it clearly contradicts one of the basic principles of the Paralympic family – the apolitical nature of sport for the disabled.

“In accordance with this decision the RPC and Russian para athletes appear as the perpetrators of the current political conflicts.

“Meanwhile, not only they have not done anything that in any way can be interpreted as participation in the current political complications, but, on the contrary, in full compliance with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), they removed from the governing bodies of the RPC persons who had any connection to the political structures.

“In this regard, the RPC considers the IPC’s decision illegal and reserves the right to defend the rights and interests of Russian para athletes in sports and other judicial instances.”

Parsons apologised to athletes from Russia and Belarus, saying: “To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments’ actions.

“I hope and pray that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity.”

Parsons said the IPC was braced for legal action from Russia and Belarus and that officials were working with the two delegations to get their athletes back home as soon as possible.

He admitted his organisation had been taken aback by the strength of the reaction, saying: “Of course we realised that some NPCs would not like it, that some athletes would not like the decision. But I would say the magnitude of the reaction, and the escalation and the trend, it was a surprise for us.”

Valerii Sushkevych, president of Ukraine’s National Paralympic Committee, welcomed the ban, saying: “I want to thank you very much for the vote of IPC for making a very important decision today for all our team, that Russia and Belarus must leave the Paralympic Games.”

Very pleased that the IPC has now come to the right decision, and answered our call to ban Russian and Belarus athletes in response to Putin's barbaric, senseless invasion. (1/3) — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 3, 2022

Sushkevych described Ukraine’s presence at the Games as “a miracle”, saying: “I want to say that we went from Ukraine and through all of Ukraine for many days.

“We overcame a lot of barriers on the way. Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding. It is a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics.

“A superpower wants to destroy my country, our country, and our presence at the Paralympic Games is not merely about being here. This is a sign that Ukraine was and will remain a country. It is a symbol that Ukraine is alive.”

"The British Paralympic Association welcome the IPC decision to refuse athlete entries from the Russian Paralympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games." — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 3, 2022

The decision was also welcomed by the British Paralympic Association, with the organisation saying in a statement: “Given the horror of what is happening in Ukraine, we believe they have made the correct decision for these Games and is in line with the values of the Paralympic movement.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who had criticised the initial decision, said on Thursday morning: “I am pleased that the IPC has now come to the right decision, and answered our call to ban Russian and Belarus athletes in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion.”

Dorries later hosted a virtual summit with ministers from more than 15 other countries with the aim of increasing political pressure on sporting bodies to sanction Russia.

She said that at the summit featuring representatives from “Canada, Poland, the US, France, Korea and 10+ others” there was “really strong consensus” to press for further action.

She tweeted there had been “universal condemnation of Russia and Belarus, and all (were) clearly united in the same aim: ostracising Putin from the sporting stage”.

She said attendees agreed to four key principles: “1. Prevent Russia from hosting international sporting competitions.

“2. Prevent teams and individuals representing Russia and Belarus from competing in international sporting competitions.

“3. Ensure that money aligned to the Russian state does not flow through their sporting economies.

“4. Encourage and empower their countries’ sporting bodies to continue showing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”