EU clears Moderna shot for young children and Pfizer boosters for over-12s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

EU clears Moderna shot for young children and Pfizer boosters for over-12s

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:05 pm
The European Medicines Agency said it has authorised Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 and over (Ted S. Warren/PA)
The European Medicines Agency said it has authorised Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 and over (Ted S. Warren/PA)

The European Medicines Agency said it has authorised Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12 and over.

At a press briefing on Thursday, the EU regulator’s vaccines chief Dr Marco Cavaleri said the Moderna vaccine for younger children will be a half-dose of what is given to older teenagers and adults.

He said research showed young children had an immune response comparable to that seen in older populations “as measured by the level of neutralising antibodies” against the Covid-19 virus.

Dr Cavaleri said the Moderna shot was also being recommended for use as a booster dose in people who had received other vaccines.

HEALTH Coronavirus Infections
(PA Graphics)

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was previously granted a green light for use in children aged five and over last November.

Dr Cavaleri said data from countries including Israel and the US in more than 400,000 children showed that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 12 was safe and effective.

“No new safety signal was identified,” he said, adding that scientists looked in particular for cases of heart and chest inflammation, side effects that have previously been linked to the shot.

“Those cases were very rare and most (people) recovered without intervention.”

Children are typically at much lower risk of severe coronavirus disease but are still vulnerable amid high levels of transmission.

Dr Cavaleri also said while some European countries have started offering their older populations a second booster dose based on concerns their immunity may fade quicker, the EMA has made no such recommendation.

He said “at this stage, there is not enough evidence to establish the need for a second booster dose in the general population”.

In recent weeks, Covid-19 cases and deaths across much of Europe have dropped significantly after peaking in late January.

But numbers are still rising in some places with lower vaccination rates elsewhere, including Russia and Turkey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal