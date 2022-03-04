Honda and Sony join forces for new electric vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honda and Sony join forces for new electric vehicle

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 8:51 am
The plan is to create a new product by 2025 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The plan is to create a new product by 2025 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Japan’s Honda and Sony are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle by 2025.

The project aims to bring together Honda’s expertise in mobility development, technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, telecommunication, network and entertainment expertise.

A union of traditionally different manufacturing businesses is uncommon for Japan, but the joint venture makes sense in the age of electric vehicles, which lack petrol-powered engines and have complicated electronics.

The joint venture will develop and design the product, but will use Honda’s plant for manufacturing. Sony will develop the mobility services platform.

Both Sony and Honda have humble beginnings in the 1940s when Japan was rebuilding from the Second World War.

The Japanese giants agreed to set up a joint venture this year to start selling an electric vehicle by 2025 (AP Photo)

Honda was founded by Soichiro Honda, an engineer, industrialist and reputed non-conformist.

He started out helping at his father’s bicycle repair shop and eventually built Honda into a global powerhouse.

He is often quoted as saying things like: “A diploma is worthless, learn to work with your hands”, or: “Work for yourself and not a company.”

Sony was founded by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka.

Mr Morita had market savvy while Mr Ibuka was known for product development.

In the 1970s, when Sony was developing the Walkman portable audio player, some engineers were sceptical. But Mr Morita insisted people would want to listen to music on-the-go.

“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different,” Honda chief executive Toshihiro Mibe said in announcing the agreement.

“I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility.”

