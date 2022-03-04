Teenager Iulian Boiko would fight at home in Ukraine if he was old enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Teenager Iulian Boiko would fight at home in Ukraine if he was old enough

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 3:41 pm
Iulian Boiko won through to the second round of the Welsh Open (Mike Egerton/PA)
Iulian Boiko won through to the second round of the Welsh Open (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko said he would swap his snooker cue for a gun and join the fight against Russia in his homeland if he was old enough.

Boiko, 16, who reached the second round of the Welsh Open in Newport this week, spoke with a deep sense of pride about his country’s sports stars who have taken up arms.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Boiko’s home city Kyiv, his brother Wladimir, and current world boxing champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk are among those who have joined the fight.

Boiko told the PA news agency: “I’m really proud of all the soldiers, all of the Ukrainian army, including Usyk and top boxers, including football players, and players from all sports.

“All of the professional sportsmen, most of them are fighting now for our country. It’s impossible not to be proud because they are amazing.

“If I was a bit older I would do they same. The only way to destroy the enemy is for everyone to unite and stand as one.”

Boiko, based at the Victoria Snooker Academy in Sheffield, had watched his home city come under attack from Russian troops on television before fighting back to beat Liam Davies 4-3 earlier this week in the first round at the Welsh Open.

He said: “I tried my best. When I was 3-0 down my game was not to the standard that I’m used to. I was not playing very well.

“But I was just thinking of all the people who are now trying to protect our nation. I tried to fight and give my best and fortunately I came out as a winner in the end.”

Boiko, whose mother and father have been reunited in Poland after fleeing Ukraine, said he had been happier with his performance in a 4-0 second-round defeat to world number 11 Mark Allen.

But he said it had been tough to retain his focus while Kyiv was under attack.

“That’s very difficult,” he said. “You get mixed feelings. You’re angry, you’re upset because you wish you could change something and do something against it.

“But for me the only way to cheer people up a little bit is just to continue playing and doing what I do best.

“I’m trying to work as hard as I can to focus, as much as is possible during these times, on snooker.”

Boiko will head for Antalya later this week for the Turkish Masters where he will play Simon Blackwell. The Ukrainian had been scheduled to face Neil Robertson in the opening round, but the world number four has pulled out.

“I have a few friends who are in the heated zones of the war, so yeah it’s really tough. I just hope everyone is safe,” he said.

“Everyone is involved in some ways. I think everyone in Ukraine is just trying to help each other.

“Not all the people can deal with guns and with the war and fighting, but there is still a lot of help from regular people involved in this.”

Boiko insisted Ukraine remained “fearless” in their fight against Russian invaders and had a message for their country’s president, Vladimir Putin.

“If you look at the history, all of the dictators, they end up in the same way, so I don’t think he has a long time to live,” he added.

“But in his time left, if he would stop and let there be peace in the whole world, it would be the best solution for him.

“Our whole nation is focused against one opponent, against Russian soldiers, the Russian army and against Putin. I think Putin has lost his mind completely.”

