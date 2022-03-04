Manchester City suffer injury blow with Ruben Dias facing six weeks out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Manchester City suffer injury blow with Ruben Dias facing six weeks out

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 2:39 pm
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias faces four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias faces four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City have suffered a major injury setback in the Premier League title race with defender Ruben Dias expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring problem.

Dias sustained the injury in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough, and with Nathan Ake also forced off in that match with a less serious problem, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are City’s only senior central defenders available for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“It happens in a season,” Guardiola said. “One season, one of the best players was out for eight or nine months – Kevin (De Bruyne).

“I don’t love it, we need him – a lot. Ruben is massively important for us but he is not there.

“I’m not going to cry. We have just two central defenders – it is what it is.”

Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Joe Giddens/PA)

The timescale for Dias’ injury makes it uncertain whether or not he will return in time for City’s match against Liverpool on April 10.

Before then, City take a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night before Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Burnley, as well as the FA Cup trip to Southampton.

“We have 15 players available but we’ve had 15 players in the last months and the people said we were lucky with Covid, you know?” Guardiola added.

“We had 15-16 players for I don’t know how many months. We’re going to fight.”

