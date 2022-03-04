Antonio Conte insists no manager can deliver a quick fix at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte insists no manager can deliver a quick fix at Tottenham

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 2:54 pm
Antonio Conte says Spurs have been inconsistent for 20 years (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte says no manager in the world would be able to deliver a quick fix at Tottenham, who have been stuck in a rut for 20 years.

The Italian, who was appointed in November, has undertaken a massive rebuild project, with the squad needing major surgery if they are going to get back to the top table of English football.

One of their biggest problems has been stark inconsistencies in both results and performances, highlighted by the fact they won at Manchester City in the Premier League but then lost at Burnley and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup at Middlesbrough on Tuesday
Conte says this has been the story of Tottenham for the last two decades, which has coincided with Daniel Levy’s reign as chairman.

He said: “For sure, to have this up and down I don’t like. I always said this from my first day when I arrived.

“Tottenham’s story is this, many ups and downs, but to be competitive, to try to win something, to try to fight for something important and become a strong team, the first thing that has to happen is to be stable and avoid these ups and downs.

“To do this and to change this type of situation that is happening for many, many years in Tottenham, it’s not simple.

“In a short time it’s impossible to do this, not only for me but I think for any manager or coach to come in and change the story in one second.

“This story of this club for the last 20 years.

“Especially when this club for 20 years has this type of situation.”

Spurs are back in action when they host Everton on Monday night and they have some good injury news with Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura back from injuries.

Oliver Skipp is still out with a groin injury, with Conte last week saying he hoped his medical staff could rush him back.

Lucas Moura
But this week Conte said: “It is a pity I think in England that sometimes you should have a conference with the medical department.

“The doctors, it is too easy for the doctors to work here, because they don’t speak, they don’t explain what happens, you understand?

“Sometimes I think that could be good, one day, if in two weeks, to have a good press conference with the medical department to explain about the situation of the players, about the situation that they are trying to take care of their players. It is too easy for the medical department in England, I think so.

“He’s not ready, he’s having this problem with groin pain, and is fighting and he could recover before but maybe something was wrong, and now we have to wait.”

