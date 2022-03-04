Australia great Shane Warne dies at 52 – his life and career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Australia great Shane Warne dies at 52 – his life and career in pictures

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 5:09 pm
Australia’s Shane Warne bows to spectators after they show appreciation for his five Ashes wickets against England at the Oval in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Australia’s Shane Warne bows to spectators after they show appreciation for his five Ashes wickets against England at the Oval in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Australia great Shane Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time who revived the art of leg spin, has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack.

The Victoria-born spinner enjoyed a colourful life both on and off the cricket field.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at his career in pictures.

Shane Warne, during a Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with a message pinned up on the team balcony congratulating his wife Simone on the birth of their son Jackson in 1999
Australia bowler Shane Warne, during a Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, stands above a message on the team balcony congratulating his wife Simone on the birth of their son Jackson in 1999 (David Jones/PA)
Shane Warne Obit
Warne looks to the sky as the rain begins to come down at the Oval (Tom Hevezi/PA)
England captain Nasser Hussain shakes hands with Shane Warne after the second VB Series One Day Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
England captain Nasser Hussain shakes hands with Warne after the second VB Series One Day Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January 2003 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Former England batsman Mike Gatting congratulates Warne for passing 600 Test match wickets
Former England batsman Mike Gatting congratulates Warne for passing 600 Test match wickets. Warne took his first England Test wicket in 1993, when he clean bowled Gatting around his legs with his very first delivery against England (Phil Noble/PA)
Warne, right, and Ricky Ponting unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of England’s Andrew Strauss
Warne, right, and Ricky Ponting unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of England’s Andrew Strauss in July 2005 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Shane Warne puffs on a cigarette in the dressing room during a rain delay against England during the first day of the fourth npower Test match at Trent Bridge
Warne puffs on a cigarette in the dressing room during a rain delay against England during an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge in August 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
England’s Andrew Flintoff looks dejected after another chance to dismiss Shane Warne goes
England’s Andrew Flintoff looks dejected after another chance to dismiss Warne goes begging (Martin Rickett/PA)
Australia’s Shane Warne celebrates after he caught and bowled England’s Andrew Flintoff for eight runs during the final day of the fifth npower Test match at the Oval in September 2005
Warne celebrates after he caught and bowled Flintoff for eight runs during the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval in September 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Australia’s man-of-the-match Shane Warne is carried from the field by team-mates Andrew Symonds and Matthew Hayden after victory on the third day of the fourth Test match against England at the MCG in Melbourne
Australia’s man-of-the-match Warne is carried from the field by team-mates Andrew Symonds and Matthew Hayden after victory on the third day of the fourth Test against England at the MCG in Melbourne in December 2006 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Hampshire captain Warne bowls during the Liverpool Victoria County Championship Division One match at Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster in September 2007
Hampshire captain Warne bowls during the Liverpool Victoria County Championship Division One match against Worcestershire at Chester Road, Kidderminster in September 2007 (Nick Potts/PA)
Australian captain Ricky Ponting with Shane Warne after the Third Ashes Test match at the WACA in December 2010
Australian captain Ponting with Warne after the third Ashes Test match at the WACA in December 2010 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley at a photocall for Estee Lauder as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Selfridges in London in 2012
Warne was engaged to actor Elizabeth Hurley for two years from 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Shane Warne shares a joke with Elizabeth Hurley and England’s Michael Vaughan
Warne shares a joke with Hurley and England’s Michael Vaughan in June 2013 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Shane Warne, David Gower and Strauss wearing red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation during day two of the Ashes Test match at Lord's in August 2019
Warne, David Gower and Strauss wearing red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation during day two of the Ashes Test match at Lord’s in August 2019 (John Walton/PA)
Shane Warne celebrates settling phone hacking claims against the publishers of the News Of The World in December 2021
Warne settled phone hacking claims against the publishers of the News Of The World in December 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]