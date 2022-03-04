Australia great Shane Warne dies at 52 – his life and career in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australia great Shane Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time who revived the art of leg spin, has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack.

The Victoria-born spinner enjoyed a colourful life both on and off the cricket field.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at his career in pictures.

Australia bowler Shane Warne, during a Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, stands above a message on the team balcony congratulating his wife Simone on the birth of their son Jackson in 1999 (David Jones/PA)

Warne looks to the sky as the rain begins to come down at the Oval (Tom Hevezi/PA)

England captain Nasser Hussain shakes hands with Warne after the second VB Series One Day Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January 2003 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Former England batsman Mike Gatting congratulates Warne for passing 600 Test match wickets. Warne took his first England Test wicket in 1993, when he clean bowled Gatting around his legs with his very first delivery against England (Phil Noble/PA)

Warne, right, and Ricky Ponting unsuccessfully appeal for the wicket of England’s Andrew Strauss in July 2005 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Warne puffs on a cigarette in the dressing room during a rain delay against England during an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge in August 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)

England’s Andrew Flintoff looks dejected after another chance to dismiss Warne goes begging (Martin Rickett/PA)

Warne celebrates after he caught and bowled Flintoff for eight runs during the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval in September 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Australia’s man-of-the-match Warne is carried from the field by team-mates Andrew Symonds and Matthew Hayden after victory on the third day of the fourth Test against England at the MCG in Melbourne in December 2006 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Hampshire captain Warne bowls during the Liverpool Victoria County Championship Division One match against Worcestershire at Chester Road, Kidderminster in September 2007 (Nick Potts/PA)

Australian captain Ponting with Warne after the third Ashes Test match at the WACA in December 2010 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Warne was engaged to actor Elizabeth Hurley for two years from 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Warne shares a joke with Hurley and England’s Michael Vaughan in June 2013 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Warne, David Gower and Strauss wearing red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation during day two of the Ashes Test match at Lord’s in August 2019 (John Walton/PA)

Warne settled phone hacking claims against the publishers of the News Of The World in December 2021 (Ian West/PA)