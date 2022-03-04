Shane Warne: Key statistics from the Australian leg-spinner’s stunning career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Shane Warne: Key statistics from the Australian leg-spinner’s stunning career

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:10 pm
Shane Warne, Test cricket’s number two wicket-taker of all time, has died aged 52 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has confirmed.

Warne ranks second behind only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from his illustrious career.

Leading Test wicket-takers
Shane Warne ranked second in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers (PA graphic)

708 – wickets for Warne in his 145 Tests, behind Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s 800 but well ahead of third-placed England seamer James Anderson (640).

1,001 – Warne took another 293 wickets in one-day internationals to crack four figures for Australia in all formats – again only behind Muralitharan in the international record books.

99 – Warne’s best Test score as a batter – he has the most Test runs of any batsman not to make a century.

8-71 – his career-best figures across all first-class and limited-overs cricket, in a 1994 Test against England in Brisbane.

Shane Warne, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Ashley Giles in the 2005 Ashes
Shane Warne took 40 Ashes wickets in 2005 and a record 96 in the year (Rui Vieira/PA)

195 – Ashes wickets, the most in the competition’s history and 38 more than second-placed Glenn McGrath.

96 – Warne’s Test wicket tally in 2005, including 40 in a memorable Ashes series, remains a record for a player in a single calendar year. Muralitharan is closest behind him with 90 in 2006.

1994 – year Warne took a Test hat-trick, removing England tail-enders Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. It is one of only 46 hat-tricks in Test history.

450,000 – Warne’s price in the inaugural Indian Premier League auction, where he was bought by Rajasthan Royals. He spent four seasons there as both captain and coach and led them to victory in the first season of the competition.

