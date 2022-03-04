I idolised Shane Warne growing up – England’s Joe Root rocked by shock death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I idolised Shane Warne growing up – England’s Joe Root rocked by shock death

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 7:53 pm
Joe Root (right) reflected fondly upon the brief time he spent with Shane Warne (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Joe Root admitted he idolised Shane Warne in his youth and so he and the rest of England’s dressing room have been rocked by the death of the former Australia leg-spinner at the age of 52.

Warne was unable to be revived after suffering a suspected heart attack at his Koh Samui villa in Thailand on Friday but leaves an indelible mark on cricket, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007.

He was particularly influential against England with 195 wickets – the most by any bowler in the Ashes – and while Australia slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the famous 2005 series, Warne was in breathtaking form with 40 dismissals.

A teenager growing up in Sheffield at the time, Root – currently in the Caribbean preparing for England’s Test series against the West Indies which starts next week – was awestruck by Warne’s performances.

Speaking on the final day of their warm-up against a Cricket West Indies President’s XI in Antigua, the England Test captain said: “It’s shocked us all in the dressing room. It’s hard to know what to say, really.

“My experiences of Shane were of someone who absolutely loved the game. Growing up he was a massive idol of mine and someone you wanted to emulate. The way he could win a game on his own, his skill levels were incredible.

“Certainly as a young kid watching him play, I’d have been 14 when the 2005 Ashes were on, in many ways that series was a massive influence on my career.

“The way he captured the nation, along with the whole of that series…his phenomenal performances were the sort of things that make you want to get into the game and play at the highest level.”

While their careers did not intertwine, Root remembers spending time in Warne’s company and was struck by his zeal for cricket, which continued after he stopped playing altogether in 2013 after a spell on the Twenty20 circuit.

Warne’s insightful analysis on spin bowling in particular as a pundit made for riveting television, while he was particularly forthright and occasionally mischievous on other topics.

Root said: “I never got a chance to play against him but anyone that you speak to said how formidable he was to play against, not just with his skill level and how he played the game but he did it in the right way.

“I did get a chance to sit down and talk cricket with him and I’ll fondly remember that. We had two or three hours. He really loved the game of cricket and he was great fun to be around. I’m deeply saddened to hear this news.”

Ben Stokes was at Rajasthan Royals when Warne was appointed team mentor there ahead of the 2018 season, while the Australian coached several other England internationals while overseeing London Spirit in The Hundred in 2021.

Assessing the mood of the dressing room, Root added: “Really shocked and really sad to hear such a legend of the game passed so suddenly. A difficult one for everyone involved.

“Thoughts go out to his family and closest friends, many condolences to all of his loved ones.

“We had just started the game and it filtered through the dressing room. It’s been quite a quiet dressing room off the back of it. It’s hit everyone quite hard if I’m being brutally honest.”

