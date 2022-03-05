North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 2:17 am
North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours’ militaries (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)
North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours' militaries (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours’ militaries.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday it detected a single launch of a presumed ballistic missile from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang toward the country’s eastern waters, but it did not immediately say how far the weapon flew.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also assessed the weapon as possibly ballistic.

South Korea’s presidential office said national security adviser Suh Hoon will preside over an emergency National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch. There was no immediate comment about the launch by the US government or military.

North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

It was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons launches in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities while attempting to pressure the Biden administration for concessions.

The latest launch came about a week after South Korea and Japan said they detected the North firing a ballistic missile on Sunday that flew about 190 miles at a maximum altitude of about 370 miles.

The North later said that launch was designed to test a camera system it plans to install on a spy satellite that is under development.

The North’s other tests this year included a purported hypersonic missile and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a major US military hub in the Pacific.

Analysts say North Korea could up the ante in coming months and possibly resume its testing of major weapons like intercontinental ballistic missiles as it tries to move the needle with Washington, which is now preoccupied with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and regional competition with China.

