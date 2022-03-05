Russia to observe ceasefire in two Ukrainian areas to allow evacuation – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia to observe ceasefire in two Ukrainian areas to allow evacuation – reports

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 7:13 am Updated: March 5, 2022, 11:27 am
Refugees, mostly women with children, wait for transportation at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (AP)
The Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting on Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate, according to state media reports.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the south-east and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open.

Mariupol had become the scene of growing misery amid days of shelling that knocked out power and most phone service, and raised the prospect of food and water shortages for hundreds of thousands of people in freezing weather. Pharmacies are out of medicine, Doctors Without Borders said.

A top official there said the ceasefire there was to last until 4pm (2pm GMT) and an evacuation was beginning at 11am (9am GMT).

Antony Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives in Poland (AP)

Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles away.

Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov later told the BBC that the Russians “continue to use hard artillery and rockets to bomb Mariupol. That’s why people are very scared, but anyway they go to three specific points from which we will go to evacuate them by municipal buses”.

The head of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting, calling such corridors “question number 1”.

Diplomatic efforts continued as US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a Nato meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.

Mr Blinken was due to visit a border post to meet refugees later in the day.

House on fire
A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv (AP)

As Russian forces batter strategic locations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lashed out at Nato for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”.

Nato says a no-fly zone could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

But as the United States and other Nato members send weapons for Kyiv and more than one million refugees spill through the continent, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russia continues to crack down on independent media reporting on the war, also blocking Facebook and Twitter, and more outlets say they are pausing their work inside the country.

And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the UN World Food Programme says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately”.

Ukraine’s leader is set to brief US senators on Saturday on a video conference call as US congress considers a request for 10 billion dollars (£7.5 billion) in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.

In a bitter and emotional speech late on Friday, Mr Zelensky criticized Nato over the lack of a no-fly zone, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its air attack.

A sleeping child
Three year old Anna sleeps after fleeing from the Ukraine with her brother and mother at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (AP)

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages,” he said, warning that “the history of Europe will remember this forever”.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had earlier ruled out the possibility of a no-fly zone, saying Nato planes would have to shoot down Russian aircraft.

In a separate video message to anti-war protesters in several European cities, Mr Zelensky continued to appeal for help. “If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.

The UN estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and four million fleeing to neighbouring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.

While the vast Russian armoured column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv, Mr Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

Russian forces did not make significant progress on Friday in their offensive to sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which would deal a severe blow to its economy.

Ukrainian refugee movement
(PA Graphics)

There were also no changes in the north and the east, where the Russian offensive has stalled, meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued north-west of Kyiv, and the north-eastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.

He said Ukrainian forces were still holding the northern city of Chernihiv and the southern city of Mykolaiv.

New York skyline
The Empire State Building and others on the New York skyline are illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Friday night (AP)

Ukrainian artillery also defended Ukraine’s biggest port city, Odesa, from repeated attempts by Russian ships, he said.

More than 840 children have been wounded in the war, and 28 have been killed, according to Ukraine’s government.

A total of 331 civilians had been confirmed killed but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said.

Kyiv’s central train station is still crowded with people desperate to flee the capital.

“People just want to live,” one woman said.

