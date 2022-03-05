Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha fire Crystal Palace to victory at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha fire Crystal Palace to victory at Wolves

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:21 pm
Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace to victory over Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Wilfried Zaha helped Crystal Palace to victory over Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten away run in 2022 to five games with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

It is the first time since June 2020 that the Eagles have claimed consecutive league wins away from Selhurst Park, having beaten Watford 4-1 in their previous road trip.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range in the 19th minute with his second goal in three games after Palace started the game brightly.

Their lead was doubled through Wilfried Zaha’s 34th-minute penalty and the visitors held firm to secure a third consecutive victory over the Wanderers, lifting Patrick Vieira’s side up to 10th place in the process.

Palace began well and missed the chance to break the deadlock in the opening 15 minutes with Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp squandering chances.

French striker Mateta was unable to bundle the ball home from a Michael Olise corner after a clever header from Joachim Andersen at the front post sent the ball in the 24-year-old’s direction.

Moments later, Schlupp’s tame shot did not trouble Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa after the winger successfully negotiated his way into the Wanderers box with neat footwork.

Vieira’s side made up for their missed chances in the 19th minute when Mateta poked the ball home after good work from himself and Zaha.

After receiving the ball from Conor Gallagher, Zaha did well to break free from Conor Coady on the right before Mateta beat Sa at the front post and tapped the ball home.

Wolves struggled to steal control of proceedings and were faced with a mountain to climb when Max Kilman was penalised for bringing Schlupp down in the penalty area.

Zaha stepped up and calmly placed the ball into the back of the net for his third goal in three games and hand Palace a deserved two-goal lead before the break.

Palace’s dominance continued with Gallagher going close on two occasions either side of half-time. The first forced Sa into a smart diving save before his second was stopped by the Portuguese after the Chelsea loanee got past Marcal.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage introduced striker Raul Jimenez early in the second half after leaving the Mexican on the bench for the second consecutive fixture.

Jimenez, who remains without a goal now in four games, failed to make the impact he would have liked as Palace remained defensively solid.

A mixture of quality defending and poor finishing halted a potential Wolves comeback in the final 15 minutes with Hwang Hee-chan denied from close range.

Romain Saiss’ header across goal was held up well by Kilman in the penalty area and the English defender laid the ball off for the Korean forward, but he was denied by a well-timed block by Marc Guehi.

