Tuchel says fans should not have sung Abramovich’s name during minute’s applause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Tuchel says fans should not have sung Abramovich’s name during minute’s applause

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 10:52 pm
Players from Burnley and Chelsea stand for a moment of reflection and solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Players from Burnley and Chelsea stand for a moment of reflection and solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea fans for singing Roman Abramovich’s name during a minute’s applause in solidarity with Ukraine before Saturday’s 4-0 win at Burnley.

Fans on all sides at Turf Moor had stood to applaud before kick-off as part of a league-wide campaign to show support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country.

But a number of Chelsea fans interrupted the applause to sing the name of their Russian owner Abramovich, who has announced he is looking to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

“It’s not the moment to do this,” Tuchel said. “If we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

“We take the knee together. If an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies we have a minute of respect.

“It is not the moment to give other messages. It’s the moment to show respect. We want to do this. As a club we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel disapproved of fans booing the show of solidarity for Ukraine (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We do it for Ukraine and there is no second opinion about this situation. They have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together. It’s not the moment for other messages.”

Abramovich last week announced he was passing “stewardship and care” of the club to its charitable foundation amid calls from politicians for him to be the target of sanctions following the Russian invasion, then days later said he was seeking a buyer.

Chelsea have won 21 trophies, including two Champions League crowns and five Premier League titles, since the Russian took over in June 2003.

Following Saturday’s match, a Chelsea spokesperson said: “The club’s very firm view is that moments of respect or recognition should always be honoured by everyone present.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]