Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Liverpool close gap on Manchester City after edging past West Ham

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 7:40 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 7:46 pm
Sadio Mane celebrates his goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sadio Mane celebrates his goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sadio Mane scored the goal which saw Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 but defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was the architect of a victory which reduced Manchester City’s gap at the top to three points.

The England right-back was the visitors’ tormentor-in-chief as his varied passing range in the attacking third was coupled with a brilliant goalline clearance to secure a ninth clean sheet in 13 appearances.

It meant West Ham’s former Everton boss David Moyes left Anfield without a win for the 18th time, a Premier League record for one manager at a single ground.

David Moyes' Anfield misery went on
David Moyes’ Anfield misery went on (Peter Byrne/PA)

That was mainly down to the excellence of Alexander-Arnold, who with the pass for Mane’s 27th-minute goal equalled Steven Gerrard’s record of 16 assists in a single season and beat his own previous best from 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It was not the only time he cut through the visitors’ defence but equally important was his athletic effort to hook clear Pablo Fornals’ dinked effort over goalkeeper Alisson Becker just yards before it crossed the line.

Jurgen Klopp had restored his strongest team, with eight changes from the midweek FA Cup win over Norwich, to face a West Ham side weakened by the absence of England midfielder Declan Rice through illness.

Liverpool should have been ahead after just 68 seconds when Alexander-Arnold sent Mohamed Salah racing through and only the right knee of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski prevented an opening goal.

Mohamed Salah missed numerous chances
Mohamed Salah missed numerous chances (Peter Byrne/PA)

Salah was also off-target again after Luis Diaz’s effort was blocked by Craig Dawson before Alisson was tested twice by Michail Antonio, the first a fierce effort which had to be tipped over, either side of a low Tomas Soucek shot.

Then came the breakthrough for the hosts, with Mane’s close-range finish from Alexander-Arnold’s low cross judged to be onside by VAR.

An exhilarating run from Diaz from 20 yards inside his own half was cynically halted by Kurt Zouma, booed ceaselessly over his mistreatment of his cat last month, and Alexander-Arnold flicked the free-kick just wide.

Diaz was denied by Aaron Creswell’s goalline clearance as Alexander-Arnold continued to torment the West Ham defence with Salah’s follow-up charged down.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch
Trent Alexander-Arnold made crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)

And not content with being the focal point of the attack Liverpool’s right-back proved his brilliance at the other end as he raced back to superbly clear off the line after Fornals had beaten the offside trap and Alisson.

Early in the second half a misjudgement by Virgil van Dijk, heading towards his own goal unsighted, put in Jarrod Bowen but this time Liverpool’s other full-back Andy Robertson came to the rescue as he made up considerable ground to put in the block.

It was the last action for the Hammers forward who had to be helped off the field shortly afterwards with an injury which looked likely to bring to an end his club-record run of 78 successive appearances, having just surpassed Steve Potts’ mark set in 1996.

Diaz and Salah (twice) both had chances to extend their lead before Klopp’s side had a huge escape when Manuel Lanzini side-stepped Alexander-Arnold’s challenge only to balloon a shot over from seven yards.

Midfielder Naby Keita was next to put in a crucial block as Antonio pulled the trigger after Liverpool were caught open at the back as West Ham enjoyed a strong finish to the game.

However, the hosts held on for a 12th successive victory – their best run since August 2006 – and a 600th in the Premier League, becoming the fourth club to reach that mark.

Having moved within one win of City, Liverpool will hope arch-rivals United can do them a favour in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]