Frank Lampard fears for Ashley Cole as Everton prepare for Tottenham trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Frank Lampard fears for Ashley Cole as Everton prepare for Tottenham trip

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 9:01 am
Everton manager Frank Lampard expects a hostile Tottenham welcome for him and assistant coach Ashley Cole (Amanda Matthews/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard expects a hostile Tottenham welcome for him and assistant coach Ashley Cole (Amanda Matthews/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not expect a friendly welcome from Tottenham’s fans as a former Chelsea player – but he believes it will be worse for assistant coach Ashley Cole.

Rivalries will be renewed on Monday night when Lampard and former Arsenal defender Cole arrive in north London.

It is nothing Lampard cannot cope with, however.

“I don’t expect a good reception – but speaking to Ashley Cole he expects a worse reception than me!” he said.

“It’s all good fun, I always enjoyed the battles with Tottenham as a Chelsea player and West Ham player before that.

“But it’s not part of my thinking, I’m actually not even considering the games I’ve played with or managed at Chelsea – it’s a completely different position.

“You have to take the sting out of the opposition wherever you go, the focal point has to be us.”

Relegation-threatened Everton head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium buoyed by their midweek progress to a second successive FA Cup quarter-final after victory over non-league Boreham Wood.

After making six changes for Thursday’s game Lampard will restore his strongest side, meaning January signing Nathan Patterson faces another spell on the sidelines.

The former Rangers right-back, a £12million January signing late in the short-lived reign of Rafael Benitez, made his debut in midweek two months after arriving but a necessary tactical change meant he was hauled off at half-time.

“In my role unfortunately you have to make decisions. Sometimes they’re not emotional, they’re practical and it was absolutely practical to have to change – and Nathan was the choice,” added Lampard.

“I thought he did OK in the game. I was pleased for him to have his debut. We brought him in for a reason and what Nathan will feel from myself and the staff is a real engagement and desire to work with him.

“He’s a young player, who’s a developing player still, and he will feel our support of how we want him to play and how we want him to develop.

“Things like that happen at that stage of your career, whoever you are. As a younger player you have to take something like this on the chin and understand that this is high-level, and keep working and that’s all he has to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal