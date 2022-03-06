Shane Warne to be honoured with state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Warne to be honoured with state funeral

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 9:02 am
The world of cricket continues to mourn the loss of Shane Warne (Anjum Naveed/AP).
The world of cricket continues to mourn the loss of Shane Warne (Anjum Naveed/AP).

Australia will hold a state funeral for Shane Warne.

The Warne family have accepted the offer of a public funeral for the cricketing great, who died of a heart attack aged 52 on Friday.

Australian MP Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, said on social media that the occasion would be an opportunity for the country to honour the sporting superstar.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Andrews posted on Twitter.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalised in the coming days.”

Tributes have flooded in from across the world following the shock death of one of sport’s most charismatic and loved figures.

Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Flowers are laid at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP).

Fans have continued to lay floral tributes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Shane Warne statue, while the stadium’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in the spin king’s honour.

Warne shot to global fame with the ‘ball of the century’ to bamboozle and dismiss Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes series against England.

He went on to claim 708 Test wickets, the second-highest haul in history, in a 15-year career spanning 145 matches.

The bullish spinner also racked up 293 one-day international wickets, helping Australia win the 1999 World Cup.

