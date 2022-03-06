Fan violence in Mexican top flight leads to injuries and suspension of fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Fan violence in Mexican top flight leads to injuries and suspension of fixtures

By Press Association
March 6, 2022
Fans clash during a Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas (Sergio Gonzalez/AP)
Fan violence spilled onto the field forcing the suspension of Saturday’s top-flight match between Queretaro and Atlas FC in Mexico.

The Liga MX contest at Estadio Corregidora was abandoned midway through the second half, with at least 22 people thought to have been injured.

Other matches continued on Saturday despite the violence, before all of Sunday’s fixtures were suspended.

Fans clash in the stands
Mexican football authorities and both clubs condemned the violence, promising full investigations.

“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, in the match between Queretaro and Atlas,” read a Mexican Football Federation statement.

“Football must be a space of healthy coexistence where any type of violence is inadmissible.

“The FMF will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances so that those responsible are sanctioned in an exemplary manner.”

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola insisted any breakdown in stadium security would be investigated swiftly.

Mexico Soccer Brawl
“Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner,” Arriola posted on Twitter.

“The safety of our players and fans is a priority.”

Queretaro insisted they would cooperate fully with all investigations.

“We roundly condemn the events that occurred at Estadio Corregidora,” read a club statement.

“We are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they can act quickly against anyone responsible.

“As an institution we condemn violence of any kind.”

An injured man is helped amid violence between Queretaro and Atlas fans in Mexico
Atlas echoed those calls, insisting football must be able to promote family values.

“Atlas FC regrets and disapproves of the events that took place in Estadio Corregidora,” read the Atlas statement.

“Soccer must be an ally to promote values and fun for the whole family.

“We request the pertinent authorities, the Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the ultimate consequences, determining the responsibilities of those who are involved, and applying the full force of the law.”

