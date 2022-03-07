Dominic Thiem withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami as he targets clay return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Thiem withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami as he targets clay return

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 10:31 am
Dominic Thiem has delayed his return from a wrist injury (John Walton/PA)
Dominic Thiem has delayed his return from a wrist injury (John Walton/PA)

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of this month’s tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami in another delay to his comeback.

The former US Open champion has not competed since suffering a wrist injury in Majorca last June.

He had originally hoped to return for the Australian Open but will not now be back on a match court until the clay season next month.

The 28-year-old Austrian, whose ranking has dropped to 50, said on Instagram: “Hello everybody, I wanted to give you a quick update.

“I had really good practice weeks. The wrist is perfectly fine, the hand is getting better and better, but still I decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start on the clay court. It’s still the surface where I feel the most comfortable so I think it’s the perfect time to start there.”

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells begins on Thursday, with Daniil Medvedev the top seed and Rafael Nadal bidding to win a fourth consecutive title to start the season.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie defends the title he brilliantly won in the delayed 2021 event last autumn.

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, who finished runner-up at the WTA tournament in Lyon on Sunday after fleeing her home city of Odessa, has been awarded a wild card into the women’s event.

