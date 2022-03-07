England to assess Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill fitness during training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

England to assess Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill fitness during training

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 8:12 pm
Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill will be given the chance to prove their readiness for England selection this week (Mike Egerton/ Ian Rutherford/PA)
Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill will be given the chance to prove their readiness for England selection this week (Mike Egerton/ Ian Rutherford/PA)

Alex Dombrandt and Sam Underhill will have the chance to train their way into selection contention for England’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Dombrandt remains a doubt after testing positive for Covid-19, with England ready to give the Harlequins number eight an opportunity to prove his health and fitness in training on Thursday.

Underhill, meanwhile, has returned to the England set-up for the first time since the autumn, having battled Covid, illness and injury to be back in the Test arena.

Sam Underhill file photo
Sam Underhill has a chance to prove his fitness in England training (Mike Egerton/PA)

But the Bath flanker must prove his sharpness in training on Tuesday, to push his way into the selection picture.

England coach Eddie Jones said of Quins powerhouse Dombrandt: “He’ll be a chance, but we’ve just got to wait and see how he recovers from Covid.

“He has to do all the cardiac tests, and then we’ll see on Thursday whether he can train, and participate in the training at the necessary level.

“And if that’s the case then he has a chance to play against Ireland.”

Dombrandt tested positive for Covid on Friday and missed England’s training camp in Bristol last weekend due to initial isolation.

England’s readiness to hand Dombrandt the brunt of the week to prove his availability for selection indicates the growing faith in the 24-year-old from taskmaster boss Jones.

Underhill was omitted from England’s tournament opener against Scotland having been forced to navigate head-injury issues.

The loose forward suffered nasty-looking blows to the head against Gloucester on Boxing Day, and then again in action against Leinster in January.

The 25-year-old returned to Gallagher Premiership action as Bath edged out Bristol 29-27 on Saturday however, and now has the chance to impress with England.

“He’s a quality player, he’s had a difficult season, with Covid, sickness and a few injuries,” Jones said of Underhill.

Sam Underhill
Sam Underhill played for Bath at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s a little bit off his best but we’ll give him the opportunity to train tomorrow and see where he’s up to.

“And if he’s at the necessary level to play an international game against Ireland, then he’ll come into the consideration for the 23.”

England added Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell to their squad on Sunday night, with the pair included for the first time since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Bath’s Orlando Bailey and Harlequins’ Luke Northmore were also added to the ranks.

Wing Louis Lynagh on Monday evening became the second Harlequins player to withdraw from the training squad because of a positive Covid test.

It rules Lynagh out of the Ireland clash, although as a fringe player he was deemed unlikely to make his international debut in round four.

Further testing has produced no more positive results amongst players and staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]