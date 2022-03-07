Who’s looking to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Who’s looking to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and what happens next?

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 4:07 pm
Roman Abramovich, pictured, is keen to oversee a smooth transition of Chelsea’s ownership to keep the club in rude health (Adam Davy/PA)
Roman Abramovich, pictured, is keen to oversee a smooth transition of Chelsea’s ownership to keep the club in rude health (Adam Davy/PA)

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea will carry extended impact for the Blues.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of play at Stamford Bridge.

How did Abramovich’s decision to sell come about?

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 but announced on Wednesday, March 2 that he would be selling the Premier League club. Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine has forced Abramovich’s hand, amid major geopolitical upheaval.

How did that news go down?

Luton Town v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Kenilworth Road
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, responds to news of Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s staff, coaches and players were caught slightly by surprise, especially given the timing. The Blues were at Kenilworth Road, going through late preparations for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton, that Chelsea won 3-2.

What happens now?

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announces he is selling the club
Stamford Bridge, pictured, will play host to a new owner soon (John Walton/PA)

American merchant bank The Raine Group has been engaged to handle the sale, and prospective bidders are busy compiling their offers.

What has interest been like?

Roman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has owned Chelsea since 2003 (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are understood to have already received several serious offers, with the Blues hierarchy expecting more bids to come. Chelsea’s status as Champions League holders and one of the world’s most prominent clubs means no shortage of suitors are interested.

So what’s the asking price?

Chelsea v Liverpool – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Big-name signings like Romelu Lukaku, pictured, have put Chelsea among the world’s footballing elite (Nick Potts/PA)

Abramovich is thought to be confident of achieving in the region of £3billion, while several interested parties are clearly in the stage of exploring lower bids. Chelsea’s current owner is determined the sale will follow standard procedure and timescale.

Who is in the frame to buy the club?

America’s Cup Race Boat Launch Event
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, pictured, is among those to have been linked with a move to buy Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly were the first to make their intentions public on a bid for the Blues, with a consortium offer being composed. Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak has also claimed a bid. A string of other names have also been linked, though no one else has made their candidacy public. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s spokesperson denied a bid last week, but the Ineos boss has held prior interest in the Blues. Another British billionaire Nick Candy has been linked to a bid, while several investors in US sport are harbouring interest too.

Will Chelsea remain a major global power after the sale?

Chelsea Football Club Handout Photos
Roman Abramovich, right, with women’s team manager Emma Hayes, left, in Jerusalem. The Chelsea owner’s campaigns against racism and anti-Semitism have come to prominence in recent years (Shahar Azran/Chelsea Football Club)

Abramovich is thought to be determined to transfer Chelsea to owners matching his ambitions for the Stamford Bridge club. The 55-year-old has pledged to write off the £1.5bn of loans, and hopes to be able to donate in the region of £2bn to a newly-created charitable foundation to aid victims of the war in Ukraine, from all sides of the conflict. Only time will tell however on Chelsea’s continued strength: the eventual new owners must continue heavy investment and treat Chelsea as an elite sporting entity in every aspect to preserve the status quo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]