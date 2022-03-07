Leicester defender Wesley Fofana signs new five-year deal with Foxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana signs new five-year deal with Foxes

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 4:47 pm
Wesley Fofana has signed a new contract with Leicester (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Wesley Fofana has signed a new contract with Leicester (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old has not played a single game this season after breaking his leg and suffering ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly last summer.

Yet as he nears a return to action, the Foxes have rewarded him for an impressive first campaign at the club following his £30million move from St Etienne in 2020.

Fofana made 38 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ men last term, including their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract,” Fofana told LCFC TV. “It shows the club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s my club, I love the fans, so I’m really happy and really looking forward to being back playing.

“We have a great team and are continuing to progress, with a desire to win more trophies. That’s why I have committed my future to the club.”

Fofana returned to training last month and reports suggest he could be involved in the squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg clash against Rennes at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester, meanwhile, have been fined £4,137 (5,000 euros) by European governing body UEFA after a fan ran onto the pitch during their 4-1 home win over Randers in the previous round last month.

