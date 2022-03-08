10 held over huge brawl that left two dozen injured at Mexican football game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
10 held over huge brawl that left two dozen injured at Mexican football game

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 2:55 pm
Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Multiple people were injured in the brawl, including two critically. (AP Photo/Sergio Gonzalez)
Authorities in Mexico said they have arrested 10 suspects over a huge brawl among football fans that left more than two dozen people injured, three critically.

Guadalupe Murguia, the interior secretary of Queretaro state, said a total of 26 people had been identified as participating in the brawl and that raids and searches with warrants were continuing in several cities to find the others.

The arrests were based on a review of videos and other evidence from the Saturday confrontation.

The state has suspended five officials after security forces at the stadium were unable to control the violence. They include police and civil defence employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations.

The private company partly responsible for security at the stadium also had its contracts cancelled.

Police were also at the venue when the brawl occurred at a match between hosts Queretaro and Atlas, from Guadalajara, the reigning league champions.

All matches in Mexico’s top division were cancelled on Sunday and the league may impose bans on fans attending away matches.

Saturday’s match was suspended in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the clashes.

Three or four of the injured men remain in hospital. They may have been the three who were seen unconscious or badly beaten on the ground, being repeatedly kicked and punched in videos posted on social media.

After several minutes, some of the fights moved to the field, where some people were armed with chairs and metal bars.

One fan pulled a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side’s bench and some fought in the tunnel to the field.

Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco state, whose capital is Guadalajara, was asked on Monday about local press reports that the brawl may have involved local criminal gangs fighting visitors who purportedly belonged to the Jalisco drug cartel.

“What it seems to me is that what we saw was not a normal dispute between fans,” he said. “What happened there was something that looked different.”

He refused to comment on whether drug gangs were involved.

Guadalajara mayor Pablo Lemus said on Monday there was a growing consensus that teams’ “barras” — organised fan clubs that are often implicated in violence — should not be allowed to attend away matches.

“What we want to avoid is having the barras of visiting teams in the stadiums,” Mr Lemus said.

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League, said it would be likely to adopt biometric or facial recognition systems at stadiums to identify troublemakers.

“We have to implement digital security measures to identify those who attend, starting with the barras,” he said, adding he would propose at a club owners meeting that those clubs be barred from away matches.

