‘Your friend Putin’: Italian right-winger Salvini confronted during Poland visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

‘Your friend Putin’: Italian right-winger Salvini confronted during Poland visit

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:03 pm
The Mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, left, holds up a t-shirt with the likeness of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words “The Russian Army” as Italy’s League Party leader, Matteo Salvini, right, speaks with journalists outside the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Matteo Salvini was confronted Tuesday by the mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, during a news conference outside the train station where many of the more than 2 million refugees from war in Ukraine have come in recent days. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The Mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, left, holds up a t-shirt with the likeness of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words “The Russian Army” as Italy’s League Party leader, Matteo Salvini, right, speaks with journalists outside the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Matteo Salvini was confronted Tuesday by the mayor of Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, during a news conference outside the train station where many of the more than 2 million refugees from war in Ukraine have come in recent days. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The mayor of a Polish town bordering Ukraine has publicly called out the leader of Italy’s right-wing League party for his pro-Kremlin views, calling Matteo Salvini a “friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Przemysl mayor Wojciech Bakun challenged Mr Salvini during a news conference at the train station in the town where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.

Wojciech Bakun confronts Matteo Salvini
Wojciech Bakun confronts Matteo Salvini (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The mayor pulled a T-shirt from his jacket showing Mr Putin’s face and the words “Army of Russia”.

The T-shirt was similar to one Mr Salvini has worn publicly in the past.

Mr Bakun said he wanted to personally escort Mr Salvini wearing the T-shirt to a refugee centre “to see what your friend Putin has done”.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Salvini interrupted Mr Bakun, saying: “We are helping refugees, children, mums, dads, from Ukraine.” He then walked away.

He has praised Mr Putin in the past as “one of the best statesmen”, but has denied taking money from the Kremlin.

Mr Salvini was heckled by some people who called him a “buffoon”.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine as the Russian army shells its cities reached two million on Tuesday, with more than half arriving in Poland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal