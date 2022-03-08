Elon Musk asks judge to throw out court agreement for Twitter posts approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elon Musk asks judge to throw out court agreement for Twitter posts approval

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:59 pm
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is asking a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which he had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter.

In a motion filed on Tuesday in US District Court in Manhattan, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro contends that the subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission has no basis in law.

He also says the SEC cannot take action about Mr Musk’s tweets without court authorisation.

Mr Spiro says the SEC has used the court agreement “to trample on Mr Musk’s First Amendment rights and to impose prior restraints on his speech”.

The SEC has in the past denied issuing subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case.

(Niall Carson/PA)

The dispute, which had been limited to letters to Judge Alison Nathan this year, stems from an October 2018 agreement in which Mr Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay 20 million dollars in civil fines over his tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at 420 dollars per share.

The funding was far from secured and the company remains public, but the tweet drove up the stock price.

The settlement specified governance changes, including Mr Musk’s removal as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

Mr Spiro’s motion asks Judge Nathan to scrap the agreement, alleging the SEC is using it and “near limitless resources” to chill Mr Musk’s speech.

It says Mr Musk signed the agreement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardised the company’s financing.

It says the SEC subpoenaed Tesla in November after Mr Musk tweeted about a plan to sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay taxes.

The subpoena sought information about whether he received approval from Tesla before his tweets, and how the firm complied with the court agreement.

Mr Spiro contends the subpoena is one in a “winding parade” of investigations into Mr Musk and his companies that are being done without factual basis.

