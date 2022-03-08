England suffer familiar collapse as Kemar Roach leads West Indies onslaught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England suffer familiar collapse as Kemar Roach leads West Indies onslaught

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 4:31 pm
Joe Root checks his broken wicket as West Indies paceman Kemar Roach, right, soaks up the applause (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Joe Root checks his broken wicket as West Indies paceman Kemar Roach, right, soaks up the applause (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

England’s hopes of banishing their post-Ashes blues in Antigua got off to a rocky start as the West Indies reduced a reworked top order to 57 for four on the first morning of the first Test.

Exactly seven weeks since they concluded a miserable tour of Australia with the latest in a string of batting collapses in Hobart, Joe Root led a much-changed side into some familiar trouble at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The much-discussed ‘red ball reset’ was off to a slow start.

Kemar Roach landed two major blows, dismissing debutant opener Alex Lees for just four to continue England’s travails at the head of the innings before clean bowling Root for 13 offering no shot.

Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence also failed to hold the fort as the home attack produced a stirring effort, leaving Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow to rebuild.

Root had the advantage of a winning the toss on what looked a reasonable batting track, but England’s struggles to post big totals are deep-set.

An England XI showing six changes from their previous outing joined their opponents in wearing black armbands, with Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Sonny Ramadhin remembered, and both teams took a knee before the first ball.

Lees got off the mark with a boundary from his fifth ball in international cricket, squirting to third man, but that was as good as it got for the left-hander. Roach set him up with a sequence of away swingers then brought one back in to win an lbw.

It was a high-class lesson for the newcomer, and an early setback for his side. Crawley had started with a glorious on drive for four and a punch through the covers but his stay was short and sweet.

Aiming a lavish drive at 20-year-old Jayden Seales, he allowed the bat to turn in his hands and sent an inside-edge through to the alert keeper Josh Da Silva.

Root’s move back up to number three – aimed at bringing solidity to the line-up – did not go to plan, arriving far earlier than he would have liked and leaving in similar haste. He survived a chance when he flashed Roach through Jermaine Blackwood’s dive in the cordon, only to lose his off bail to a magnificent display of precision bowling from the Bajan.

Withdrawing his bat after his previous temptation, he saw the ball zip back in the perfect amount. Root needed to check behind him to confirm his fate, whole Roach stood motionless at the top of his follow through, basking in the moment.

Jason Holder took care of Dan Lawrence, who made a busy 20 before nicking to Blackwood, and did not concede a single run from his five overs.

Stokes and Bairstow ensured no further losses, but took just 10 runs from a combined 74 deliveries.

