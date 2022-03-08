Riot police fire gas and block Women’s Day march in Istanbul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Riot police fire gas and block Women’s Day march in Istanbul

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 6:17 pm
Protesters during a march to mark International Women’s Day in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Turkish riot police set up barricades and fired pepper gas to block demonstrators from joining an International Women’s Day march in central Istanbul.

At least 38 women were detained, media reports said.

As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square, Taksim, and surrounding areas off-limits for demonstrations.

Riot police then put up metal barricades around Taksim and on side streets leading to the square as well as to a nearby pedestrian thoroughfare.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Police fired the gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who tried to break through police lines. At least one woman fainted, affected by the gas, according to Halk TV broadcaster.

A group of demonstrators meanwhile, were detained as they tried to board a ferry across the Bosporus to join the march, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Demonstrators in Turkey use the March 8 Women’s Day events to press for strong measures to prevent violence against women by former partners or family members.

At least 73 women were killed in Turkey since the start of the year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government withdrew Turkey from a European treaty on combating violence against women last year, drawing similar protests and widespread international condemnation.

The move came after some members of Mr Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party advocated a review of the agreement, arguing it ran against Turkey’s conservative values.

Last week, Mr Erdogan promised a set of judicial reforms to curb acts of violence against women.

The measures foresee increased prison terms when the victims of killings, injuries, torture or ill-treatment are women, he said.

They would make persistent stalking a crime and allow authorities to assign free-of-charge lawyers for women victims of violence.

