Jennifer Aniston shares support for Ukrainians on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 11:19 pm
Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Aniston has praised the women and girls in Ukraine who are “heroically fighting for their country and people” to mark International Women’s Day.

In a post to social media, the Hollywood actress stood in solidarity with the women while providing links to several aid organisations and encouraged her followers to “join in supporting these women through donations”.

Aniston follows on from other celebrities who have shared their support including Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her partner Ashton Kutcher who have pledged to match donations up to £2,250,000.

Aniston, 53, shared a series of images to Instagram which showed women in Ukraine protesting over the Russian invasion and preparing to fight for their country.

She wrote: “Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists…

“To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you.

“I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!!). 🇺🇦 #InternationalWomensDay”⁣

The actress shared links to organisations which are supporting Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country as well groups which are helping those who have stayed and soldiers who need necessities.

Other famous faces have offered their support to the country, with Kunis and Kutcher saying they will match donations of up to 3,000,000 USD (£2,250,000) to help supply humanitarian aide to Ukrainian refugees.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The pair urged people to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

