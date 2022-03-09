Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 7:33 am
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast (Jason O’Brien/AAP/AP)
Australia’s prime minister has said he will declare a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed 22 lives.

Scott Morrison made the announcement during a visit to flood-devastated Lismore in northern New South Wales state, where four people died last week.

He said the national emergency declaration will “ensure all our emergency powers are available and that we cut through any red tape we might face in delivering services and support on the ground”.

It is the first such declaration since a law was passed in December 2020 in response to catastrophic wildfires during the previous Southern Hemisphere summer.

Extraordinarily heavy rains have created the current emergency in New South Wales and Queensland states, where some of the flooded communities were battling fires two years ago.

The declaration means flood victims will not have to provide identification documents to receive support payments and in some circumstances the federal government can act independently in areas where the state governments have not requested help.

Floodwaters peaked in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland and Australia’s third-most populous city, on February 28 after it was inundated by 80% of its usual annual rainfall in three days.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses were flooded in south-east Queensland and 13 people died.

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales and Australia’s biggest city with a population of five million, has endured the wettest start to a year ever recorded.

Parts of the city 450 miles (730km) south of Brisbane were flooded after receiving almost 75% of its average annual rainfall since January 1.

The worst-hit communities were in the Lismore, Clarence Valley and Richmond Valley local government areas of northern New South Wales. Some communities endured the highest floods ever recorded in their locations.

“This is a major catastrophe … of national proportions,” Mr Morrison said in Lismore.

An Australian army soldier assists with flood clean-up efforts in Gatton, Queensland (PTE Hamid Farahani/Australian Department of Defence/AP)

The number of military personnel helping in the flood recovery in northern New South Wales was to increase by 700 to 2,500 on Wednesday.

Many victims are angry that authorities did not come to their rescue earlier. Many people were rescued from flooded homes by neighbours.

If community members had not stepped up, “we would have been seeing a death toll in the hundreds of people”, opposition emergency management spokesman Murray Watt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“While people are grateful for the assistance they’ve had from the army, there’s just nowhere near enough of it,” he added.

While rain has eased in recent days, 40,000 people around New South Wales had been ordered to evacuate, including from dozens of Sydney suburbs.

New South Wales’ death toll increased to nine on Wednesday with police announcing that the body of a 50-year-old truck driver had been found in floodwater on the outskirts of Sydney.

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan said that part of Sydney had been hit with sudden flash-flooding and multiple landslips on Tuesday, with debris still blocking many roads on Wednesday.

“Yesterday was bizarre. It was intense. It was biblical,” he told Nine Network television.

Sydney Trains warned of significant disruption and delays and advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and to work from home if possible.

