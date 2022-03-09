Novak Djokovic included in Indian Wells draw despite doubts over US entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Novak Djokovic included in Indian Wells draw despite doubts over US entry

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 10:01 am
Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells despite doubts over whether he will be allowed to enter the United States.

The 20-time major winner revealed last month that he had not received any coronavirus vaccination, insisting he would forego big tournaments “because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else”.

His name appeared in the draw published on Tuesday by tournament organisers, who are now trying to find out whether the 34-year-old intends to participate, with the men’s tournament getting under way on Thursday.

“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw,” they said in a statement.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country.

“We will provide updates in the future as we learn more.”

The decorated Serbian, who played his first tournament of the year in Dubai a fortnight ago and was overtaken as world number one by Daniil Medvedev last week, is the only man in the top 100 who remains unvaccinated.

He was deported from Australia in January after the government cancelled his visa over his vaccine status.

Djokovic’s lack of vaccination became a major flashpoint stretching far beyond the tennis world, with the player detained in quarantine hotels amid extended political wrangling.

He would take on second-seed status should he compete at Indian Wells and so would not play until Saturday due to a first-round bye.

It was revealed last week, meanwhile, that he split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda at the end of last season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]