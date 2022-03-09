Billionaire property developer and Chelsea fan Nick Candy to bid to buy club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billionaire property developer and Chelsea fan Nick Candy to bid to buy club

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 10:19 am
Nick Candy, pictured, has confirmed his intention to bid to buy Chelsea (Ian West/PA)
Nick Candy, pictured, has confirmed his intention to bid to buy Chelsea (Ian West/PA)

British property developer Nick Candy has confirmed his intention to bid to buy Chelsea by the end of the week.

The 49-year-old billionaire and Chelsea fan is working with a number of United States-based investors to compose a consortium bid for the Stamford Bridge club.

Roman Abramovich officially put Chelsea up for sale last Wednesday amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Princess Eugenie wedding
Nick Candy, left, with his wife, actress Holly Valance (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and led the Blues to 21 trophies and the pinnacle of the global game.

Candy’s readiness to commit to the redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium, which will be required to keep Chelsea at world football’s summit, could find favour with 55-year-old Abramovich, who is determined to entrust the club’s future to owners with ambitions to match his own.

A spokesperson for Candy confirmed the 49-year-old’s impending bid for Chelsea, in a statement released to the PA news agency.

“Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea Football Club,” said Candy’s spokesperson.

“Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party, or consortium, and we have serious interest from several international partners.

“Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four.

“The club deserves a world-class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy’s unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision.”

Abramovich had already received several serious bids for Chelsea just days into the sale process last week.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group is conducting the sale and expressions of interest have soared well past double figures.

Manchester City v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after almost 20 years owning the west London club (Adam Davy/PA)

US billionaire Todd Boehly and Swiss magnate Hasjorg Wyss confirmed their intentions to bid for Chelsea last week, and their initial offer is understood to have been submitted on Tuesday.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak has also revealed his candidacy for purchasing Chelsea, with several bullish public proclamations.

A clutch of US investors are also eyeing bids, with a number of current sports franchise owners harbouring strong interest.

Chelsea announced plans for a new 60,000-seater stadium on the Stamford Bridge site in 2015, later receiving planning permission after extended legal wrangling with local residents.

Abramovich opted not to renew his work visa in 2018 amid increasing political tensions between the UK and Russia, however, and the project stalled.

