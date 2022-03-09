Pep Guardiola satisfied with performance as Manchester City held at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola satisfied with performance as Manchester City held at home

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 11:41 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:27 am
Pep Guardiola was satisfied with Manchester City’s draw against Sporting Lisbon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola was satisfied with Manchester City’s draw against Sporting Lisbon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola reflected with satisfaction after Manchester City formally confirmed their Champions League quarter-final place on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders had all but secured progress with their 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month but they still needed to finalise the matter in the return.

They did that with little alarm as they played out a routine goalless draw without truly exerting themselves against a side already resigned to elimination.

City boss Guardiola said: “I am very pleased because in both games we deserved to be in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“The first half was much better than the second. We were aggressive, we created chances and we were there.”

With open draws from now onwards, City could face another English team.

City were beaten by Chelsea in last year’s final and have also been knocked out by Liverpool and Tottenham in recent seasons.

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
John Stones missed with a late header as Manchester City strolled into the last eight of the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if that could bring more pressure, Guardiola said in his post-match press conference: “I would say no. It is difficult for us but for them too.

“We are in the last eight best teams in Europe and we will prepare well, and next Friday we are going to see the draw and we are going to prepare.

“It is an honour to be there, some important teams are already out. We will see next week what happens.”

Such was City’s control of proceedings that Scott Carson, the veteran former England goalkeeper, was sent on the closing stages.

It was only the 36-year-old’s second City appearance and his first in the Champions League since his spell at Liverpool in 2005.

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
A rare Champions League outing for Scott Carson (right) saw him make an important late save (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was soon into the action and made a good save to deny Paulinho on a rare Sporting attack.

“We are delighted,” said Guardiola, who also gave run-outs to youngsters CJ Egan-Riley, James McAtee and Luke Mbete.

“He is very important for us. Behind the scenes the chemistry is fundamental in the locker room and the people listen to him a lot when he talks. And he made the biggest save to not lose the game.”

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim felt holding City to a draw was an impressive effort from his side.

“We played a hard game,” he said. “In the second half we improved and I’m satisfied enough. It’s always positive not to lose away to a powerful opponent like this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]