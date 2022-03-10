On this day in 2014: Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans make Paralympic history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2014: Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans make Paralympic history

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:01 am
Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans won a historic Winter Paralympics gold in Sochi (Steve Parsons/PA)
Visually-impaired skier Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans made Winter Paralympic history for Great Britain with a first ever gold in Sochi.

The pair, who had been devastated after finishing dead last in the downhill two days earlier, bounced back in emphatic fashion to take the Super-G crown in what was also Britain’s first gold on snow at either the Olympics or Paralympics.

Gallagher and Evans were the first of the six pairs down and had an anxious wait to see if their time would be good enough.

Slovakia’s Henrieta Farkasova, the downhill gold medallist, was expected to go quicker but crashed, and when Australian Melissa Perrine also failed to finish, British gold was secure.

Gallagher, from Northern Ireland, said: “We came last (in the downhill) so we really had to work to pick ourselves up.

“I lost all of my faith in myself, in Charlotte, in our processes, in what we were doing and I was like, ‘I only have a couple of hours to put this together, because we’re going to be back on snow and we’ve got to race’.

“We’ve had to pull ourselves together so many times that I guess all that was training for what happened from our downhill to the Super-G.”

