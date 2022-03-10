On this day in 2014: Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans make Paralympic history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visually-impaired skier Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans made Winter Paralympic history for Great Britain with a first ever gold in Sochi.

The pair, who had been devastated after finishing dead last in the downhill two days earlier, bounced back in emphatic fashion to take the Super-G crown in what was also Britain’s first gold on snow at either the Olympics or Paralympics.

Gallagher and Evans were the first of the six pairs down and had an anxious wait to see if their time would be good enough.

On this day in 2014, history was made.@Kellygallagher and @CharEvans1 won our first ever gold medal at a Winter Paralympics in Sochi.#ImpossibleToIgnore📺 @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/OUHPHLRCda — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 10, 2021

Slovakia’s Henrieta Farkasova, the downhill gold medallist, was expected to go quicker but crashed, and when Australian Melissa Perrine also failed to finish, British gold was secure.

Gallagher, from Northern Ireland, said: “We came last (in the downhill) so we really had to work to pick ourselves up.

“I lost all of my faith in myself, in Charlotte, in our processes, in what we were doing and I was like, ‘I only have a couple of hours to put this together, because we’re going to be back on snow and we’ve got to race’.

“We’ve had to pull ourselves together so many times that I guess all that was training for what happened from our downhill to the Super-G.”