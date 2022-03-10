Chris Pratt jokes his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill put him in a chokehold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Pratt has jokingly scolded his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill for putting him in a chokehold, which caused him to “pee his pants”.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared details of the incident on Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair from a press call for their upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion.

Pratt and Neill will be reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Alan Grant in the dinosaur action movie alongside a star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Pratt wrote: “Sam Neill is an icon. That does not however excuse the sleeper hold he put on me after this picture.

“That was assault Sam. I know in New Zealand or Australia or wherever the hell you’re from that is a sign of great respect but here it’s just assault.

“I peed my pants Sam. I want you to think about that. @samneilltheprop #jurassicworlddominion #jurassicworld”

Neill replied in the comments: “I know Chris sorry. Just sheer exuberance, all those moves you taught me.”

He also shared the image on his own Twitter, stating he had put Pratt into a “sleeper hold”, but then added: “Just kidding when you have dinosaur PTSD, all u need to say is BOO, and they jump out of their skin.”

Neill starred in the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie, returned for Jurassic Park III in 2001, and is now in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Watch the trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion now. pic.twitter.com/Pv3ilafqTO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 10, 2022

The forthcoming blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

It is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released into the human world.

A recently released trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

The new footage also shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s character as he rides a motorbike.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.