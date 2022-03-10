Chris Pratt jokes his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill put him in a chokehold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Chris Pratt jokes his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill put him in a chokehold

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 8:09 am
Sam Neill and Chris Pratt (PA)
Sam Neill and Chris Pratt (PA)

Chris Pratt has jokingly scolded his Jurassic World co-star Sam Neill for putting him in a chokehold, which caused him to “pee his pants”.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared details of the incident on Instagram alongside a selfie of the pair from a press call for their upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion.

Pratt and Neill will be reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Alan Grant in the dinosaur action movie alongside a star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Pratt wrote: “Sam Neill is an icon. That does not however excuse the sleeper hold he put on me after this picture.

“That was assault Sam. I know in New Zealand or Australia or wherever the hell you’re from that is a sign of great respect but here it’s just assault.

“I peed my pants Sam. I want you to think about that. @samneilltheprop #jurassicworlddominion #jurassicworld”

Neill replied in the comments: “I know Chris sorry. Just sheer exuberance, all those moves you taught me.”

He also shared the image on his own Twitter, stating he had put Pratt into a “sleeper hold”, but then added: “Just kidding when you have dinosaur PTSD, all u need to say is BOO, and they jump out of their skin.”

Neill starred in the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie, returned for Jurassic Park III in 2001, and is now in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The forthcoming blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and the sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

It is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released into the human world.

A recently released trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

The new footage also shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s character as he rides a motorbike.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.

