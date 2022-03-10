Manchester United defender Raphael Varane fit for Tottenham clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane fit for Tottenham clash

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 4:45 pm
Raphael Varane has returned from a positive Covid-19 test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raphael Varane has declared himself fit for Manchester United’s crunch clash with Tottenham.

Ralf Rangnick’s side need a win against their top-four rivals on Saturday evening as the Red Devils looks to bounce back from last weekend’s chastening 4-1 loss at Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani missed the Etihad Stadium encounter through injury, while Luke Shaw and Varane sat out the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Central defender Varane is back in training ahead of the Spurs match and looking forward to the clash.

“Yeah, I’m OK,” Varane told club media on Thursday. “I’m training normally. I feel better and I’m ready to help the team and to look forward.

“It was a very good game (when we won 3-0 at Tottenham in October). I think we played very well and we respected the plan of the game. I think we were very, very solid and the result was a great result.”

That proved to be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final match as Spurs boss, with Antonio Conte swiftly brought in as his replacement.

Raphael Varane is looking forward to facing Harry Kane again
Raphael Varane is looking forward to facing Harry Kane again (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham have had some ups and downs under the Italian but head to Old Trafford buoyed by a 5-0 shellacking of Everton on Monday, when star man Harry Kane struck twice.

“He’s in good form,” Varane said. “He’s a very good player. I like to be playing against the best players in the world and in the Premier League there is a lot of very good strikers.

“Every game is a challenge and we have to be ready for this. Against this kind of player you have to be ready and focused in every moment.

“We can’t leave a lot of space because they are very good. We have to be ready.”

