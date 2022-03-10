First same-sex couple marry in Chile under new law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have become the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalised their status as a couple under a civil union agreement.

They have two adopted children.

Javier Silva and Jaime Nazar with their children (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

“Being the first to get married in Chile is an honour,” said Mr Silva at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighbourhood in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Now we can say that we are family, that our children have the same conditions and will be able to, we hope, have a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two fathers who love each other.”