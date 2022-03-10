Tommy Fleetwood among leaders as Players Championship starts under a cloud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tommy Fleetwood among leaders as Players Championship starts under a cloud

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:29 pm
Tommy Fleetwood held an early share of the lead in the weather-affected Players Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood held an early share of the lead in the weather-affected Players Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s Tommy Fleetwood held a share of the early lead as the first round of The Players Championship suffered a lengthy weather delay on Thursday.

The start of play at Sawgrass was delayed by an hour due to overnight rain and thunderstorms in the area, with preferred lies put in place for the first round.

When play did get under way, Fleetwood started on the back nine and picked up shots on the 11th and 16th, both par fives, before chipping in for another birdie on the 18th.

Fleetwood, who is without a win since 2019 and has slipped to 49th in the world rankings, also birdied the first and was facing a birdie putt from nine feet on the par-five second when play was suspended due to dangerous weather in the area at 11am local time.

At four under par, the former Ryder Cup star shared the lead with Americans Will Zalatoris and Harold Varner III, who had completed 11 holes.

World number one Jon Rahm was two under par for his first seven holes and safely on the green on the treacherous 17th when play was called off.

Just a month away from his defence of the Masters, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama had earlier withdrawn from the £15.2million event due to a lingering back injury.

Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from The Players Championship with a back injury on Thursday (John Raoux/AP)

Matsuyama had been scheduled to tee off at 0840 local time alongside Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith. He was replaced in the field by Patrick Rodgers.

Matsuyama led after the opening round of the Players in 2000 following a superb 63, only for the event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

