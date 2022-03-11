Sesame Street remembers ‘warmth and humour’ of Emilio Delgado after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sesame Street remembers ‘warmth and humour’ of Emilio Delgado after his death

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 8:25 am
Sesame Street (John E Barett/PA)
Sesame Street (John E Barett/PA)

Sesame Street has paid tribute to long-time cast member Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-it Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on the show for 45 years, after his death at the age of 81.

The star “proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series,” the show said.

A statement from Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organisation behind Sesame Street, said: “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street.

“A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humour invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.

“At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series’.

“We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”

Delgado joined Sesame Street as Luis in its third series in 1971.

His character Luis married the show’s other prominent Latin star, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988.

He took a brief hiatus from the programme that same year before returning to the show, where he remained until 2016.

He continued appearing with the cast at public events after his departure and returned for Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2019.

