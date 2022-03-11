Red Bull U-turn as Christian Horner retracts Mercedes ‘illegal wings’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Red Bull U-turn as Christian Horner retracts Mercedes ‘illegal wings’ claim

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 4:41 pm
Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes is legal (FIA Pool)
Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes is legal (FIA Pool)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has performed an apparent U-turn by retracting his claim that Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes is illegal.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are running a radically revised machine for the final test in Bahrain before next Sunday’s season opener in the Gulf Kingdom.

The focus is on the Silver Arrows’ virtually non-existent sidepods, designed to provide greater airflow, improving downforce, and effectively making the car go faster.

In an interview with German publication Auto Motor und Sport on Thursday, Horner said: “From our point of view, Mercedes went a step too far.

“That doesn’t correspond to the spirit of the regulations. For us, these wings are illegal.”

But speaking 24 hours later, Horner denied that he suggested Mercedes had bent the rules.

“Comments have been quoted that certainly were not made,” said Horner.

“Obviously Mercedes have come up with an extreme and different interpretation but to answer whether we think it is legal or not – yes, absolutely. It looks like it ticks all the boxes.

“As far as we are concerned, the Mercedes car looks as though it complies with the regulations.”

While Horner’s comments would appear to rule out a Red Bull protest, Hamilton’s Mercedes could yet be outlawed if eight of the grid’s 10 teams – the so-called super majority – believe the concept is not within the spirit of the revamped regulations.

However, Horner added: “There is not really anything that defines the spirit of the regulations.

“It either complies or it doesn’t and it not really for us to judge. The FIA has access to all of the drawings, and a design like that would surely have been submitted to them in advance.”

Away from the noise surrounding Mercedes’ new sidepods, Ferrari have quietly impressed in testing, with Horner describing the Italian giants as the “form team”.

Horner added: “For me the car that appears the most settled on track is Ferrari. They have looked extremely competitive.

“Mercedes have not fully shown their hand and will no doubt be a huge factor in this championship. Hopefully we can be in there, too.”

Horner’s remarks come after British driver George Russell, racing alongside Hamilton at Mercedes this season, said Ferrari seem to be in the strongest position.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said: “That is typical Mercedes and typical George, to hype up the others before coming to the first race and blowing the competition away.

“If it was the first year, I might have believed them, but they have done it for several years now. So I don’t believe that.”

But while times in testing have to be treated with a degree of caution, as the teams trial different strategies, it was Sainz who ended the penultimate day fastest.

The Spaniard finished half-a-second clear of world champion Max Verstappen, with Hamilton fourth. The final test concludes on Saturday.

