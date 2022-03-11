Chelsea could be allowed to resume selling tickets by donating profits as aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Chelsea could be allowed to resume selling tickets by donating profits as aid

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:49 pm
A Chelsea fan shows one of the last tickets to be sold before the embargo on ticket sales came into force (Nick Potts/PA)
A Chelsea fan shows one of the last tickets to be sold before the embargo on ticket sales came into force (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea could be allowed a return to selling tickets for future matches by donating all profits as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

Roman Abramovich’s Government sanctions have frozen all the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s UK assets except Chelsea, but the Stamford Bridge club can only operate under stringent licence.

Chelsea are lobbying the Government for alterations to allow the Champions League holders to operate in as near normal fashion as possible.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has been sanctioned by the UK Government (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club have been blocked from selling tickets from March 10 under the current terms of that Government licence.

But sports minister Nigel Huddleston is understood to have told a meeting of the Football Supporters’ Association on Thursday that the Government would be open to the idea of a return to ticket sales.

Mid Worcestershire Conservative MP Huddleston did not rule out Chelsea being able to sell new tickets to fans, when the idea of donating all profit to charities to aid Ukraine was floated in the virtual meeting with the FSA.

Abramovich has been sanctioned after the UK Government claimed to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The Chelsea owner has always vehemently denied any association with the Russian leader, but put the club up for sale on March 2 amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea FC – Stamford Bridge – Roman Abramovich Sanctioned
Chelsea’s club shop was closed by mid-morning on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chelsea’s long-term future has been plunged into doubt by Abramovich’s sanctions, but the Tory leadership could still oversee the club’s sale via a specific licence from the Treasury.

Abramovich would not be allowed to benefit from any sale, and a host of serious suitors are continuing to compile bids to buy the club.

Season ticket holders can still attend Chelsea matches under the terms of the new operating licence, and tickets sold before March 10 will be honoured.

But no new tickets can be sold, leaving thousands of Chelsea fans currently unable to attend future matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]