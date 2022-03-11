Comedy legends to appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedy legends to appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 4:21 pm
Comedy legends will appear in star-studded line-up for Ukraine charity benefit (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan have been announced as part of the star-studded line-up for a comedy event raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

The charity benefit will be held across two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 28 and 30 in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine.

The first show will star Ranganathan alongside Dara O’Briain, Kerry Godliman and Jo Brand, as well as Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell, Jack Dee and Tom Allen.

Carr and McIntyre will feature in the second show alongside Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.

Angela Barnes, Mark Steel and Nathan Caton will also be taking to the stage, with more names to be announced in due course.

The profits from every ticket will go to the DEC Appeal.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan feature in the comedy line-up (Ian West/PA)

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, which are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict, which started on February 24 when Russia invaded its neighbour.

Tickets for the Eventim Apollo charity benefit are on sale at www.eventim.co.uk/artist/charity-benefit-in-aid-of-ukraine

