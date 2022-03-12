Fernandinho feeling confident as Manchester City prepare for ‘time of truth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fernandinho feeling confident as Manchester City prepare for ‘time of truth’

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 9:03 am
Manchester City’s Fernandinho is ready for the season’s final push (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fernandinho feels confidence is high as Manchester City head towards the “time of truth”.

City have put last month’s rare slip at the hands of Tottenham behind them to maintain their challenge on three fronts.

With just over two months of the season remaining, the champions remain in front in the Premier League while they are also through to the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

They now travel to Crystal Palace in the league on Monday before facing another away trip to Southampton in the FA Cup next weekend.

City captain Fernandinho said: “I think we are facing the last part of the season with a lot of confidence, for what we have done so far this season.

“Our confidence is really high, so I hope we can keep it at a high level until the end.

“At this stage of the season there aren’t any easy games, neither in the Premier League, the Champions League nor the FA Cup.

“We need to be focused on every single game. Now it’s the time of truth in all competitions.”

Gabriel Jesus is also hoping for a strong finish to the campaign
City had defensive problems for their Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon in midweek but are hopeful Joao Cancelo will overcome illness and Nathan Ake could be fit for Monday after injury. Kyle Walker will also be available after being suspended for the European tie.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is also building his way back to fitness after a spell out in February and played the full 90 minutes against Sporting on Wednesday.

Jesus said: “I’m getting better and better physically, I feel better on the pitch. I’m training every day to get back to my usual fitness.

“It’s a very important end of the season for us. I’m going to try to give my best to the team in this final run. I know I have the quality to get back to my best football.”

