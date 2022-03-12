Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 11:33 am
Police inspect site of a drone crash in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, March 11, 2022. A drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Police inspect site of a drone crash in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, March 11, 2022. A drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Croatian officials have criticised Nato for what they said was its slow reaction to a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over several Nato member states, before crashing in an urban area of the Croatian capital.

The Russian-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and slamming into a field near a student dormitory in Zagreb late on Thursday.

About 40 parked cars were damaged but no one was injured after a loud blast.

Police at the scene in Zagreb (Darko Bandic/AP)

Nato said the alliance’s integrated air and missile defence had tracked the object’s flight path, but the Croatian prime minister said the country’s authorities were not informed and Nato reacted only after question were posed by journalists.

“We cannot tolerate this situation, nor should it have ever happened,” Andrej Plenkovic said while visiting the crash site.

“This was a pure and clear threat and both Nato and the EU should have reacted,” he said. “We will work to raise the readiness not only of us but of others as well.”

Mr Plenkovic said a Soviet-era Tu-141 Strizh reconnaissance drone flew for more than 40 minutes over Hungary and six to seven minutes over Croatia before crashing.

Earlier, Romanian defence authorities said the flying object was in Romania’s air space for three minutes after crossing from Ukraine, making it hard to intercept.

Andrej Plenkovic (Michel Euler/AP)

Mr Plenkovic called on Hungarian authorities investigate why its defences apparently did not notice the unmanned drone as Croatia and Romania had little time to react to the fast-moving object.

“Fortunately, something much worse did not happen,” he said, adding that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “found out about this after me”.

“This could have fallen on the nuclear power plant in Hungary. Obviously there was no good reaction and other countries did not react well. Now we have a test from which we have to learn and react much better,” he said.

He said only an air crash investigation can determine who launched the drone — the Russians or the Ukrainians — after the object is pulled out of a large crater created by the impact.

Russia and Ukraine have denied launching the drone.

Military experts say Ukraine is the only known current operator of the Tu-141, which has a wingspan of about 12ft and weighs just over six tons.

