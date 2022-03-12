Thousands of Albanians join protest against price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Thousands of Albanians join protest against price hikes

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 12:07 pm
Protesters gather outside Prime Minister’s office during an anti-government rally in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Thousands of Albanians are holding on Saturday a protest in the capital Tirana against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Protesters gather outside Prime Minister’s office during an anti-government rally in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Thousands of Albanians are holding on Saturday a protest in the capital Tirana against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Thousands of Albanians are holding a protest in the capital against price hikes that authorities have blamed on the war in Ukraine.

Albanians from all around the country gathered at the main Skanderbeg Square in Tirana before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office with banners and anti-government slogans.

Many people made speeches on the fourth day of protest asking the government to tackle a recent significant hike in the price of fuel and food.

Albania Prices Protest
Protesters gather during an anti-government rally in Tirana (Franc Zhurda/AP)

After fuel prices rose 50% last week, Mr Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel on Thursday and urged Albanians to use their cars less.

Fuel suppliers’ profit margins have been frozen for the coming months, while retail prices will be set daily and petrol stations that charge more will be closed.

The fuel price hike has had a knock-on effect on food costs in the small Balkan country.

Protesters accuse the government of profiting from the higher prices by not reducing taxation. They have urged ministers to emulate neighbouring countries — which have also been hit by global price hikes due to Russia’s war against Ukraine — and cut fuel taxes to cushion the blow to consumers.

