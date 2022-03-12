Cristiano Ronaldo sees ‘no limits’ after Manchester United beat Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cristiano Ronaldo sees ‘no limits’ after Manchester United beat Tottenham

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 9:06 pm Updated: March 12, 2022, 9:20 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo believes the future is bright for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo believes the future is bright for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo says there are “no limits” for Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick heaping praise on the hat-trick hero after he spearheaded Saturday evening’s thrilling 3-2 win against Tottenham.

Old Trafford played host to a key encounter in the top-four race on Saturday, which the Red Devils boss admitted they had to win to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive following last weekend’s chastening loss at Manchester City.

Ronaldo missed that match with a hip flexor complaint and raised eyebrows by returning to Portugal, but the frontman returned with a bang on Saturday and opened the scoring with an early 25-yard stunner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]