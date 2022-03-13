Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: March 13, 2022, 5:03 pm
The bus lies on its side after overturning near Forli, Italy (Vigili del Fuoco/AP)
A bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, firefighters said.

Italian state TV said five people were also injured in the crash on the A14 highway near Forli, a town in the Emilia-Romagna region in northeastern Italy. None of the injuries were said to be serious.

The rest of those on board were safely evacuated, it added.

The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field. Firefighters used two cranes to set the vehicle upright and remove it.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Highway Police official Andrea Biagioli said there were no skid marks.

Police and rescue services attend the scene of the crash near Forli on Sunday
Police and rescue services attend the scene of the crash near Forli on Sunday (Italian Interior Ministry via AP)

“It could have been (the driver) suddenly falling asleep,” Mr Biagioli told state TV, stressing that no cause had yet been determined.

Italy’s Interior Ministry said the bus had set out from Ukraine and was heading south to Pescara, an Adriatic port city, when it overturned.

The passengers were taken to a nearby police barracks for initial assistance, and would later resume their journey, the ministry said.

The victim was a 32-year-old woman whose two children, aged five and 10, suffered bruising in the crash, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. Milan daily Corriere della Sera said the woman was crushed under the bus.

Earlier, firefighters had said there were about 50 refugees aboard the bus. But Corriere della Sera said that only 22 refugees had been on the bus that flipped on its side, while others had been on a second bus that was not involved in the crash.

The children were taken to a hospital where they were receiving psychological as well as medical assistance, LaPresse said.

The bus had been on the road for about 20 hours when it overturned, and had set out from western Ukraine, LaPresse added.

Some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled war in their homeland have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia.

The Emilia-Romagna region borders the Adriatic Sea.

