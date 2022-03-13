US journalist killed in attack near Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US journalist killed in attack near Kyiv

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 3:31 pm
Smoke billows from the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

A US video journalist has died and another journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces in Ukraine, police in Kyiv region have said.

Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist in Irpin near the capital, the police force said on its official website on Sunday.

It said the injured journalist was being taken to a hospital in Kyiv.

A New York Times spokesperson said Mr Renaud, 50, was a “talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years”.

It said he was not working for the publication at the time of his death.

The police force said: “Of course, the profession of journalism carries risks. Nonetheless, US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

Asked about the reports, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the US government would be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this had happened and would then “execute appropriate consequences”.

“This is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists,” Mr Sullivan said.

The US journalist being treated at a hospital in Kyiv said that he and a US colleague were shot after they were stopped at a checkpoint just after a bridge in Irpin.

Juan Arredondo told Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli, in an interview from the hospital before being taken for surgery, that the colleague who was with him had been hit in the neck and remained on the ground earlier on Sunday.

Ms Camilli said she was at the hospital when Mr Arredondo arrived and that Mr Arredondo himself had been wounded, hit in the lower back when stopped at a Russian checkpoint.

Mr Arredondo told Ms Camilli that he did not have further information about the fellow US journalist, who he identified as Mr Renaud, a friend.

He told Ms Camilli they were filming refugees fleeing the area when they were shot at while in a car approaching a checkpoint. The driver turned around but the firing continued, Mr Arredondo added.

Mr Arredondo said that an ambulance had brought him to the hospital and that Mr Renaud had been “left behind”.

