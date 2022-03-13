Anti-war protests held across Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-war protests held across Europe

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 6:11 pm
People demonstrate against the war in Ukraine in Berlin (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
People demonstrate against the war in Ukraine in Berlin (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Tens of thousands of people held rallies in cities across Europe on Sunday to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

German trade unions called a protest in Berlin, where sunny weather boosted the turnout. The march led from the city’s Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Many participants carried flags in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, while others held banners which read “stop the war” and “peace and solidarity for the people in Ukraine”.

Russian protesters living in Cyprus wave Ukrainian and Russian national flags without the red stripe during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian protesters in Cyprus wave Ukrainian and Russian national flags without the red stripe, which they said represents ‘blood and violence’, during a protest against the invasion (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Norbert Herring, who held up a sign that read “what are you doing to your neighbour?” as the crowds filed past the Russian embassy, said the images from Ukraine reminded him of the bombing of cities during the Second World War.

Several participants at the Berlin protest said they were Russians ashamed about what their country was doing.

“We’re against this war so we wanted to show our solidarity,” Aleksandra Belozerova, a Russian studying in Germany, said.

“It’s the least we can do in this situation.”

Two protesters demonstrate in Warsaw
Protesters demonstrate in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Her friend, Aliia Biktagirova, held a sign with letters for the Russian phrase for “no war” represented as asterisks to reflect the censorship she said was taking place in Russia concerning the conflict.

In Russia, where demonstrations against the war in Ukraine have been typically met with a heavy police response, human rights group OVD-Info said more than 668 people had been detained in 36 cities as of late-afternoon Moscow time.

There was a heavy police presence at central locations including Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin, with officers carrying demonstrators away to waiting police vans, in footage posted by Russian media.

The number of people protesting nationwide appeared to be far fewer than the last major protests a week ago, when OVD-Info listed more than 5,000 people who were detained.

The letter Z on a car during a rally in support of Russia in Belgrade
The letter Z – a symbol of support for Russian troops- stuck on a car during a rally in support of Russia in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Anti-war protests were also staged in Warsaw, London and the German cities of Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

A small far-right party organised a protest in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The occupants of dozens of cars waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted slogans in favour of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Some cars had “Z” painted on them — the letter is used on Russian armoured vehicles in Ukraine and is now a symbol of support for Russian troops.

Despite formally seeking European Union membership, Serbia has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Russia despite voting in favour of the UN resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression. The country’s dominant state-controlled media carries frequent pro-Russia reports about the war.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Milan demonstrate in the city
A demonstration by members of the Ukrainian community in Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

One day after rallies in Florence and Naples, Italians and Ukrainians who live in Italy turned out for protests in Milan and Rome on Sunday against the war in Ukraine.

In the first row of a march in Milan, Italy’s financial capital, protesters held bloodied cloth bundles to represent children killed in Russian attacks on Ukrainians. Some children held drawings, and many marchers painted their cheeks in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

In Rome, Pope Francis decried the “barbarianism” of the killing of children and other defenceless civilians in Ukraine. He told a crowd, estimated by the Vatican to number 25,000, gathered in St Peter’s Square for his customary Sunday noon appearance, that the attacks must stop “before cities are reduced to cemeteries”.

In Cyprus, dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol on Sunday to protest against the war in Ukraine.

About 50 Russians converged on the town’s promenade prior to joining with other protesters to chant slogans such as “stop the war, stop Putin” and waving blue-and-white flags they said where the Russian national flag without the red stripe that represented “blood and violence”.

